Mayor meets fire safety design competition winners

Youngsters from schools across West Norfolk have been getting creative to help spread the message of fire safety.

Winners of a poster design competition run by the Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were invited to a presentation at Lynn’s town hall on Tuesday evening.

They will also be given goodie bags and a fire station tour, while their posters will be displayed around the town.

They are pictured above with, back, from left, Bob Ayres, borough mayor Carol Bower, Clive Wells and Dean Lacey.