Mayor presents prizes at Hunstanton allotment site open day

Angie Stray and Allan Rowe were delighted to learn they had won the prize for best allotment at the Northfields allotments open day on Sunday.

Pat Richardson judged every allotment throughout the spring and early summer and the results had been kept a closely guarded secret.

HUNSTANTON ALLOTMENTS OPEN DAY Mick Wing shows his prize-winning shed to mayor and mayoress Adrian and Catherine Winnington

Pat said: “This year it was a very hard job to choose the winner. It’s the best I’ve ever seen Northfields, despite some challenging conditions early in the season.”

Angie said: “We are amazed and thrilled because we only took over this plot last November and then I broke my hip so Allan had to do all the hard work over the winter to get it into shape.”

Angie, who won the best newcomer award for a different plot the previous year, was keen to show visitors its wildlife pond and how recycled materials are used on the plot. These innovations also secured the couple the Green Wellie award.

The best newcomer was Richard Willoughby and the best shed award was won by Mick Wing whose construction was made entirely of recycled materials.

The event was opened by town mayor Adrian Winnington, who presented the prizes.

He said: “It’s fantastic and shows the dedication and hard work of the plot holders. Clearly they enjoy their allotments and it is great to see the fruits (and veg) of their labours.”