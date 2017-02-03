Mayor’s Business Awards 2016 Community Event of the Year: Time to vote for your favourite

Now is the time to choose your Lynn News’ Community Event of the Year, as part of the West Norfolk Mayor’s Business Award 2016.

Back in November we asked you to nominate the fun events held over the course of the year in the borough.

Festival Too Bear Club on stage

We got a great response and nine events were put forward to be voted on by Lynn News readers.

The nine events that you have nominated are (in no particular order, as they always say!):

1 Christmas Grotto 2016 in the Vancouver Quarter. More than 1,000 children went through the grotto in New Conduit Street in what proved a highly-popular pop-up shop.

2 Fairtytales and Legends in the Vancouver Quarter and on the Tuesday Market Place. Superheroes mixed with characters from Frozen in a magical day out for families at the start of August.

Downham Games Neve Navrady 8 with Shaun Fox

3 Halloween Spooktacular. Families flocked to the Vancouver Quarter to have fun scaring themselves silly.

4 Festival Too. A fantastic three weeks of summer delight presenting free rock music in Tuesday Market Place and King’s Staithe Square and all for absolutely nothing.

5 Hanseatic Water Ski Race. The winner last year, this again attracted thousands of people to the South Quay to watch waterskiing racing over one weekend in July.

6 Heritage Open Day. A super September Sunday organised by the King’s Lynn Civic Society whre people can go up (Clifton House) tower and down (Tuesday Market Place air raid shelters) and everything in between.

Mayor, James Johnson, gets a friendly hug from Leo the Lion. Photo: PETER BIRD

7 Downham Games. Everyone comes together to see who is the champion at just about every sport you can think of in June.

8 Mods and Rockers came back for a second year and proved a huge success with the Tuesday Market Place packed with scooters and choppers in the August sunshine.

9 Hunstanton Carnival. A great day out for all the family in late June. Despite some threatening weather it was the biggest crowd for four years as some 5,000 people turned out for the big day.

The Mayor’s Business Award, organised by West Norfolk Council, is held at Alive Corn Exchange on Friday, March 3. It is a glittering black-tie evening and always one of the hightlights of the civic year.

Mods and Rockers day, Tuesday Market Place, Lynn

If you are interested in tickets, contack roberta.stinsom@jpress.co.uk

If you want to vote for your favourite Community Event of the Year then simply fill in the form provided here and post it to:

Community Event of the Year 2016, Lynn News, Limes House, Purfleet Street, King’s Lynn PE30 1HL

Or you can vote via email on newdesk@lynnnews.co.uk

Just put down the number and the event in your email and give your name and address.

Closing dates for votes to reach us, 12pm on Thursday, February 16.

Heritage Open Day and Cassic Car Show in King's Lynn. Peoiple qeue for Clifton House.

Fairytales and Legends in King's Lynn - Ozzy and Bella Dennis and Lily Manning meet Snow White