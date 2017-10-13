Mayor’s Business Awards are launched in West Norfolk

It will soon be time for you to help us identify the brightest and best of West Norfolk’s business people and companies.

The annual Mayor’s Business Awards, held in association with the Lynn News, have been launched with a photocall at Lynn’s Corn Exchange, where the ceremony will take place in the spring.

Pictured above, from left, are Alison Richardson of sponsor Brown & Co, borough mayor Carol Bower, West Norfolk Council leader Brian Long, Lynn News editor Mark Leslie and Sharon Edwards of sponsor Mapus-Smith and Lemmon. Full details of the award categories, and how you can nominate, will be announced soon. MLNF17MF010009