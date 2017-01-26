Mayor’s Business Awards promises to be a great night for West Norfolk

There are just five weeks left to one of the most glittering nights in the West Norfolk civic calendar – the Mayor’s Business Awards.

The black-tie evening, brought to you in partnerhship with the Lynn News, will be held on Friday, March 3, at the Alive Corn Exchange, in Tuesday Market Place.

Up for grabs will be a whole range of prizes for the best, the brightest and the most innovative in business in our borough.

We asked for nominations in November in nine categories and once again we have been bowled over by the high standard submitted.

Mark Leslie, Lynn News editor, said: “The judges say it every year but it is true – choosing a winner is very difficult. There are so many outstanding companies operating out of our borough.”

The Lynn News made some business news itself this month when it had a change of ownership. New owners Iliffe Media are very keen to lend wholehearted support to the awards.

Richard Parkinson, Iliffe Media North managing director, said: “I am really looking forward to coming to the awards.

“There is so much positive to be proud of when you look at the business community in West Norfolk . We are delighted to be involved with West Norfolk Council in presenting this night.”

The awards being presented on the night are: Apprentice/Trainee of the Year; Community Contribution; Customer Care; Independent Retailer; Leisure and Tourism; Small Growing Business (up to five years old); Business Person of the Year; Mayor’s Business of the Year.

The Lynn News award is the Community Event of the Year. That will be a public poll that will take place on February 3. Look out for further details and vote for your favourite.

If you would like to attend the glamorous night, enquiries about obtaining tickets can be made to roberta.stinson@jpress.co.uk