Mayor tours area’s cancer care facilities

Borough mayor Carol Bower, pictured above, second right, has visited Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital to see its cancer treatment facilities.

Mrs Bower toured the hospital’s Macmillan Centre and Shouldham ward during the visit last Wednesday.

She said: “The doctors and nurses work incredibly hard to care for and support the men and women who are battling against this dreadful disease.”

She also visited the borough’s breast care unit, which opened last year.

Trust chairman Edward Libbey, left, said: “The culture within the hospital places an important focus on the community, so we are delighted to welcome Mrs Bower.”

Also pictured are Sister Jayne Miller and Sister Nicola Whales.

