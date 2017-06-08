Mayor visits art exhibition in Gayton

Talented artists at a West Norfolk village school have had the civic eye cast over their work.
Borough mayor Carol Bower went to the Gayton CE Primary School on Tuesday afternoon to open their exhibition.
The event is being held as part of this year’s Norfolk and Norwich Open Studios and the school is one of only two in the whole county taking part.
Mrs Bower is pictured above with pupils during her visit. MLNF17AF06070
