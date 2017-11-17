Mayor visits couples who have reached platinum wedding anniversary

Couples in West Norfolk are sharing their secrets to a successful marriage after reaching their platinum wedding anniversaries.

Four people who have reached 70 years of marriage were visited by Borough Mayor Carol Bower on Tuesday, ahead of The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh’s platinum wedding anniversary.

The royal couple are to celebrate their platinum wedding anniversary on Monday, but Frank and Ida Hurst, of Tilney All Saints, and Ken and Joyce Creasey, of Downham, have already celebrated their special days.

Frank and Ida Hurst met when serving in the RAF and have been by each others’ side ever since. They say their secret to a successful marriage is to give and take.

Speaking on the couple’s behalf, their niece Debbie Cliffe said: “They are the most lovely couple you could ever wish to meet. They would never go to bed on an argument.

“They say their secret to a long-lasting relationship and marriage is to give and take. They are still very loving to each other. They met when serving in the RAF. My uncle was a navigator.”

Ms Cliffe said her aunt and uncle celebrated their platinum wedding anniversary by going out for a meal, and commemorated their 60 years together by hosting a party with family and friends.

Mr and Mrs Hurst asked party guests to donate money “to the lifeboats” instead of buying them a present and managed to raise £1,000 for the worthy cause.

The mayor said: “It was wonderful to visit both couples. Their affection for each other was immediately clear and they have wonderful families and support systems around them.

“They always have people popping in and they each have wonderful friends around them. This must help them to stay active and it of course it keeps them sociable.

“I could have spent hours talking to them and listening to their life stories. They were both married after the war and met during the war.

“It was interesting to hear about how different life was back then.”

Speaking of her and her husband’s relationship, Joyce Creasey said: “Four young men used to ride on their motorbikes from Fincham to Hilgay every Saturday and Sunday to find girls. That is when we met each other and he picked me.

“Our wedding was at Hilgay All Saint Church on June 28 1947. We had 140 guests and it cost us £35. We went to Great Yarmouth on our honeymoon and we stayed with Ken’s auntie.”

Mrs Creasey said the couple’s secret to a long-lasting marriage is to simply: “take every day as it comes and to be thankful and grateful for what you have”.

She added: “To celebrate our wedding anniversary our daughter organised a lovely buffet at our house. It was a wonderful day and she did a great job. There was all sorts of food, cake and drinks.

“We have lived in this house since 1968, so everybody in the area knows us.

“We have been very lucky and we have a wonderful a daughter and lovely friends. We have some great people around us. We also have two granddaughters and two great grandsons.”