Mayors join together to boost King’s Lynn Minster repair fund

Pictured back, from left, Cllr Colin Manning, Cllr Colin Sampson, Cllr Barry Ayres and honorary aldermen Bryan Howling, Clifford Walters, Ted Benefer, and the current Mayor of King's Lynn & West Norfolk Cllr Carol Bower presenting a cheque for �300 to Canon Christopher Ivory. Photo: SUBMITTED.

Former borough mayors and honorary aldermen have teamed together with the current borough mayor to donate £300 to the King’s Lynn Minster Restoration Fund.

Colin Sampson, who was mayor five years ago, invited past mayors to join him in making a donation to the restoration fund, to recognise the “invaluable support” the Minster provides to civic life and the community.

Pictured back, from left, Colin Manning, Colin Sampson, Barry Ayres, Bryan Howling, Clifford Walters, and Ted Benefer. Front, from left, Canon Chris Ivory and current mayor Carol Bower.