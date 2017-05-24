Meadowfest is great success for Pott Row school

Outdoor learning provision at a West Norfolk village school is set to be boosted by the proceeds of a weekend fundraiser.

The inaugural Meadowfest was held at the Holly Meadows School in Pott Row on Saturday, raising around £1,500.

Meadowfest. at Holly Meadows School Pott Row. Pictured performing Springwood High School students FltoR Molly Paffett. Molly Seaton. Megan Tomsett. Natasha Parker.

Most of the funds will be used to help revive the school’s Forest School programme of outdoor activities, such as firemaking and den building, which are offered in addition to the standard curriculum.

Participating schools must have a qualified practitioner in order to take part in the programme, which the school has not been part of for the past two years.

But Emma Whitmore, chairman of the school’s PTA, said: “It will be started again from September and we’ve also got a little bit of money to revamp the library.”

She thanked everyone who supported the day and confirmed it would be held again next year.

Meadowfest. at Holly Meadows School Pott Row. Pictured Dog Show winners. FLtoR Wendy Bingham (Dylan Cockerspaniel ) Sandra Balmforth (Sunnyside Vets) Natashia Bryant .Seren Bryant. (Twiglett Terrior Cross) Justin Kirkland (Sunnyside Vets) Mark Ireland ( Denzo. Chow)

Highlights included a fun dog show, which was sponsored and judged by Sunnyside Vets, live music, a football tournament won by Holly Meadows, craft and international food stalls, inflatables and circus skills.