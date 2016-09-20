Meeting called to re-establish West Lynn Forum

Re-establishing a community forum could boost campaigners’ bid for a new pedestrian crossing in their area, a councillor has claimed.

A public meeting will take place this weekend in a bid to re-start the West Lynn Forum, which was disbanded two years ago.

Local county councillor Alexandra Kemp has called on residents to back the new initiative and pledged to do all she could to support it.

Although the forum would not have the powers of a parish council, she believes it can still be a positive force.

She said: “ If West Lynn sets up a new forum, it would have a new focus, a new voice.

“West Lynn needs new dedicated people with a modicum of time to come forward now to help the community.”

The meeting, which is scheduled for noon this Saturday, September 24, will be held on the green of the Poppyfields housing estate, where residents have campaigned for improved road safety measures for nearly two years.

The campaign was launched after a girl was injured in a collision with a car in October 2014.

The village has now been given the chance to submit a bid for Parish Partnership funding from Norfolk County Council, but needs to fund a feasibility study before it can do so.

Despite calls for West Norfolk Council to provide the cash needed, around £1,000 for the assessment, it has so far refused to do so, arguing that the county council should take responsibility for the issue, which falls under its responsibilities.

But Miss Kemp said a new forum could ask for money the old body held when it was disbanded to be returned.

She has already called for the borough council to return the funds to the village.

She added: “The old West Lynn Forum wanted improved safety measures on the Clenchwarton Road and the £700 could be used for the highways study into safety measures to keep families safe.”

Bids for the latest round of partnership funding have to be submitted by December 16.