Members of Heacham’s Old Friends Hall host their third annual event

Members of Heacham’s Old Friends Hall hosted their third annual photographic exhibition on the weekend, attracting both amateurs and members of local photographic clubs.

With images of landscapes, seascapes and animals on display, organiser Michael Williamson said artists were encouraged to tackle any subject of their choice as “it was not a themed exhibition”. Pictured are: William Thompson, Rob Topliss, Geraldine Topliss, Susan Lamb and Michael Williamson. MLNF17PB0890