Members welcomed to Downham Market Rotary Club in milestone year

As a Downham club celebrates its 60th year, they have now welcomed five new members to their ranks.

Downham Rotary Club, which first started in 1957, now has 38 members.

President Martin Chilvers said: “We are absolutely delighted to have welcomed five new and committed members to the Rotary Club of Downham Market, doubling our female representation.

“We are, of course, still happy to welcome more prospective members.”

For more details, visit: www.rotaryclubofdownhammarket.org.uk.

Pictured are, back, from left: Richard James and Julian Snape, and front, from left: Robert Waring, Jackie Westrop and Anne Guymer.

Photo: SUBMITTED.