Memorial events coming up in Downham Market

As the height of Autumn approaches, it’s time to note down memorial dates in your diary.

The Downham branch of Royal British Legion will hold a Poppy launch in Downham on Friday, October 28 with a coffee morning in the town hall from 9.30am and a stall in the town hall car park from 10am.

An RBL band concert is due to be held on Sunday, November 6 in the town hall from 3pm.

A two-minute silence – Pause and Remember – will be observed in the town square on Friday, November 11 at 11am, and there will be another coffee morning on that day from 9.30am.

Later on into Rememcrance Day, there will be a Remembrance Parade from 2pm till 2.15pm from the town hall car park, as well as a church service.

If anyone – individual or organisation – would like a wreath, please contact Peter Mouncer on 01366 384726 or Stuart Dimmock on 01366 381174.