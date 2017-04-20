Memorial plans to honour WWII air crews go on show in Downham Market

Plans for a new memorial paying tribute to Second World War air crews in Downham have been unveiled.

The RAF Downham Market Bexwell Memorial Trust held open days at Downham Home and Garden Store over the Easter weekend so that members of the public could find out more.

The trust is hoping to raise £250,000 as part of the project to commemorate the fallen crew members more than 70 years on.

Ann Brownsell, chairman and trustee, said: “The open days went exceptionally well. We had a marvellous response and lots of interesting people came along. We had quite a few sponsors from the locality as well.”

Mrs Brownsell said the trust had had various offers of help at the weekend, and had heard a number of accounts from people who knew more about the air crews.

“It would be fair to say that we had people across the generations. We probably did have more people in the older age group who told tales and stories of their family members.

“We had one lady on Saturday aged 94 who came all the way from the other side of Norwich who served in the RAF. The open days brought people from a great distance.”

Mrs Brownsell said she and her fellow trustees Mark Oliver and Nick Martin wished to offer their thanks to everyone who came along to the open days and who offered their help, support and sponsorship to them.

To find out more or to support the cause, visit www.rafdownhammarket.com.