Mental health care pledge in West Norfolk

The East of England Ambulance Service is continuing its bid to rid the stigma surrounding mental health after starting new services.

The trust’s chief executive Robert Morton and chairwoman Sarah Boulton signed mental health charity Mind’s Blue Light Time to Change pledge in May last year.

A year on, the trust is not just focusing on mental health, but investing in the overall wellbeing of its staff.

By signing the pledge, the trust needed to demonstrate it had produced an action plan, detailing what will be delivered to commit to supporting the mental health of staff.

From a full strategy incorporating the principles of the pledge, to the launch of a wellbeing hub, the trust has many different support systems now in place and the list of services is continuing to grow.

The service now covers different aspects of mental health training, from counselling to first aid.