Michelle bids farewell to King’s Lynn store after 33 years

Boots’ Lynn branch will bid a fond farewell to one of its longest-serving members of staff later this week.

Michelle Gallacher will say goodbye to the retailer on Saturday after clocking up 33 years of service in the High Street store.

Mrs Gallacher, from Sandringham, is leaving to take up a new role at the Burnham Market Doctors Surgery.

It will bring an end to a 33-year love affair with the shop, which first began in the early 1980s.

Mrs Gallacher, who works as a dispenser, said: “It’s going to be a big change for me and, as much as I want the change, its going to be a wrench when I will through the doors for a final time on Saturday.

“Dispensing is something I’ve always wanted to do and I’m looking forward to a new challenge.

“If I work there for as long as I have at Boots, I wouldn’t have done too bad, I will be an old girl then.”

Mrs Gallacher began her working life with the chemist through the YTS scheme, and over the years has worked in a number of different roles.

“When I first started here, the aim was to do a year as a YTS and then go back and do my A-levels, but I’m still here,” she quipped.

“After being employed for a year I was a No 17 cosmetics consultant and went on to be a No 7 consultant.

“In those days, you had to be a No 17 girl first before you became a No 7 girl.”

As with all jobs, her employment has had its highs and lows but Mrs Gallacher, who is married to Darren and has two sons Richard (21) and Bradley (16), has enjoyed every minute.

“The people I work with and the customers have made my job what it is.

“Boots were also very accommodating when I had my children.

“They were very flexible, which I guess is why I stayed.

“I will take away some great memories with me. I remember when I got married the whole shop took over the China Garden in town.

“Also, when I had my eldest son Richard all of the staff were so generous, I went home with a car full of gifts.”

On Wednesday night, she enjoyed a surprise meal with staff - past and present - at Marriott’s Warehouse on the South Quay.

“I had a lovely evening and there were people there who I worked with when I first started,” said Mrs Gallacher.

“We spent the night reminiscing and my sides hurt the next day as I have never laughed so much as I did that night.”