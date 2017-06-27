Middle-aged men in Lycra touring Norfolk

Middle Aged Men in Lycra Tour of Norfolk team (Mamilton) are preparing for a fundrasing ride in memory of Phil Beeton - who was killed in a road traffic accident.

The team, who are set to ride in August, are rasing money for East Anglian Air Ambulance by cycling a circumnavigations route around Norfolk.

Over four days, Spike Dewing, Ray Mcallister, James Dewing, Chris Jones, Katie Taggart and Courtney Pettifor will cycle 190 miles to honour and raise funds for East Anglian Air Ambulance - who saved the life of Mr Beeton’s nephew, Jack.

Organiser of Phil’s Ride, David Fletcher, said: “The four day cycle around Norfolk is set to take place on the August 22 and they are set to arrive back on August 26.

“We also have another Phil’s Ride taking place on August 27.

“This one will be made up of cyclists and motorcyclists. It is open to anybody who wants to come along.

“The cyclists will ride a 22 mile route from Old White Bell, Southery, to Ten Mile Bank, Downham Market, Wimbotsham, Stowbridge, and return.

“The motorcyclists will be travelling to Blakeney and back. We should all arrive back at around the same time.”

Last year, Mamilton raised over £6,000 for East Anglian Air Ambulance in just one day of fundraising, and Mr Fletcher hopes to double that total with this year’s charitable plans.

He added: “Last year’s fundraiser was a huge success. We raised £6,203.22 in just one day, and around £1,700 of that was raised just through the raffle. We had some brilliant prizes last year. There was a builder’s drill that must have cost around £150 alone. The winner would have been very pleased to have won that.”

For those of who do not wish to cycle, they can still support Phil’s Ride by attending the fun day, where there will be live music, raffles, a hog roast and aBBQ.

If you are interested in taking part in Phil’s Ride contact: www.facebook.com/PhilsrideEAAA2017