Middleton Hall Golf Club ladies supports charity

Women golfers from Middleton Hall Golf Club have been doing their bit for charity.

The ladies section have been raising money throughout the golfing year for the East Anglian Air Ambulance – the chosen charity of 2016 skipper Elaine Calvert.

Mrs Calvert, the outgoing ladies captain at Middleton Hall, presented a cheque for £1,041 to Leanne Tyers for the East Anglian Air Ambulance during a special presentation at the club.

