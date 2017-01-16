Middleton school is deemed inadequate

Middleton Chruch of England Primary School has been rated “inadequate” in a hard-hitting report by government inspectors.

Ofsted visited the school in School Lane in October and found it lacking in all departments, including effectiveness of leadership and management, quality of teaching, behaviour and welfare of pupils and early years provision.

The inspectors said that teaching and learning was “sontantly interuppted by poor behaviour”.

They found that “many pupils are frustrated that they cannot access their learning because of this. As a result, pupils do not learn well in their lessons”.

The report said that: “Too few pupils make enough progress, or reach the standards expected for their age.

“Pupils are not well prepared for the next stage of their education.

“Reading, writing and mathematics are not developed thoroughly across the school. Pupils do not have sufficient opportunities to practise these basic skills in a wide range of other subjects.”

The report said that “leaders are not rigorous in chekcing that the actions they take are making a difference to pupils’ achievements”.

It found: “The monitoring of teaching, assessment, behaviour and progress is inadequate. Leaders’ self-evaluation of the school’s performance is over-generous.”

A red flag on safeguarding of pupils was also raised and it said that those responsible for governance do not hold leaders to account with the required challenge to secure rapid change.

“The quality of teaching and learning has not improved quickly enough,” the report’s summary said. “Identified weaknesses are not followed up with the necessary rigour to being about swift improvements.”

The summary also noted that parents had told inspectors they were concerned about the progress being made by their children at the primary school.

On the plus side, newly-appointed teachers were “bringing energy and enthusiasm” to the classroom and are committed to improving the progress that pupils are making.

Special needs children are also now being assessed more accurately.