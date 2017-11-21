Mike’s Pudsey performance in Downham Market pulls in cash

Denver-based singer Mike Pye, pictured above right, performed for Pudsey on Friday and raised hundreds of pounds for the annual Children In Need appeal.

He sang country and rock and roll songs from the 1950s and 60s at the Tesco store in Downham, before a further stint of busking in Wales Court.

Mike’s efforts raised a total of £646.96 for the charity and he said afterwards: “May I thank everybody who so generously donated money to this worthy cause.”

Also pictured with Mike are, from left, guest singer Eugene Grimes, Tesco staff member Heidi Abbott, Mike’s wife Sandra and Lisa Martin, also of Tesco.

See Friday's Lynn News for more of your fundraising efforts for Children In Need.