‘Milestone’ in King’s Lynn housing development

Potential buyers have been welcomed to view detailed plans for a new housing development in Lynn.

The marketing suite at West Norfolk Council’s Orchard Place development, just off Marsh Lane, opened at the weekend to welcome those who had already registered their interest in the properties on the site.

The development, which has been made possible through a partnership with housing developer Lovell, will see 130 homes built over the next 27 months.

Alistair Beales, cabinet member for corporate projects, said: “This is a major milestone in this development.

“We’ve had over 130 enquiries about these properties through the website and a further 20 leaving text numbers.”

Mr Beales said the council was “delighted” to welcome them to the sales office to see the plans and plots in detail.

“There is clearly a demand for modern housing in King’s Lynn and this development will help us meet that need.”

The site forms part of a major housing development plan which includes sites known as Lynnsport 1, 3 , 4 and 5 and in total will create 361 new open market sale and affordable homes over the next four years.

The marketing suite at Orchard Place is open from 10am to 5pm Thursday to Monday. To register interest, visit: www.lovellnewhomes.co.uk.