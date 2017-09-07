MIND the gap – King’s Lynn charity store closes

A charity shop in Lynn has ceased trading after nearly 20 years of selling items to fundraise in order to help those with mental health issues.

West Norfolk Mind’s furniture shop Bits & Pieces, which was located in Saunders Yard, closed its doors last Friday, but will hold a closing down sale on Wednesday next week.

Eddie West-Burnham, CEO of West Norfolk Mind, said: “This is a really sad day for the staff, service users and especially volunteers at Bits & Pieces.

“After a difficult couple of years, we have finally admitted that no matter how well-intentioned a project may be, and how valuable it is to the community, if the balance sheet doesn’t add up then it is time to call it a day.

“If it was all about the money, it would be much easier, however our motivations are social rather than financial.”

Mr West-Burnham said the furniture shop had two purposes: to support West Norfolk Mind service users back into work and to generate much-needed funds for the charity.

Mr West-Burnham said the decision to close the project had been “very tough” as it was a “well-loved, respected and much appreciated part of the Lynn shopping scene” for many years.

“Over this period, we have invested much time, money, energy and belief in order to make it a success,” he added.

“West Norfolk Mind would like to thank all our customers for their patronage over the years and thank everyone in the community who donated furniture and other times to Bits & Pieces.

“We would also like to thank the Rotary Club of King’s Lynn and West Norfolk Council for their support.

“Finally we would like to thank our staff and volunteers for their hard work, continued commitment and everything we have achieved over the last few years.”

The closing down sale will be held at Bits & Pieces on Wednesday from 9am to 4pm before closing its doors for the final time.