Mini boost for college team in Wisbech

The College of West Anglia (CWA) motorsport team, at the Wisbech campus, has announced a new working relationship with Mini specialist Norfolk Cars in Tilney All Saints.

The firm has donated a Mini Cooper S for the students’ next race build project, for entry into the 2017 Super Cooper Cup – BMW Mini R53 R50 Racing.

Neal Clarke, a director at Norfolk Cars, attended the college to meet the team that will be converting the road-going Mini into a race car and talk about working in the industry.

Team managers and college tutors John Paul Latham and Chris Middleton said they’re “thrilled for this new opportunity” and look forward to sharing the build process with the new sponsors.

• Neal Clarke (left) and John Paul Latham (right) are pictured with motorsport students at CWA, and the new Mini, donated by Norfolk Cars Ltd.

Photo: SUPPLIED