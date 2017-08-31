Mini meet parks up in King’s Lynn town centre

More than 200 Minis parked up at Tuesday Market Place on Sunday, showcasing vintage and modern models at Mini Meet: 2017.

West Norfolk Council’s newest summer event offered owners and fans of this iconic car with an opportunity to “admire dozens of examples, and enjoy a free family day out”.

Scenes from the Mini Meet 2017 held on the Tuesday Market Place in King's Lynn - People's choice winner Les Winkworth with his Mini pickup 1974.

Parking up in the heart of the town, hundreds marvelled at vintage and modern models of the car from 10am to 3pm.

Leader of West Norfolk Council, Brian Long, said: “The Mini Meet was well-attended for a brand new event, especially considering the glorious weather tempted lots of people out to the coast.

“I’ve received lots of really positive comments about the event on social media, and on the day itself.

“We’re hoping the event will be back next year and be just as successful, if not more.”

Scenes from the Mini Meet 2017 held on the Tuesday Market Place in King's Lynn - David Webbwith his Mini.

As well as a variety of Minis, a DJ filled the market place with live music during the day and local band The Fascinettes performed Motown classics.

Mr Long added: “A good number of us drove in convoy on the fish-and-chip run to Hunstanton, which was a fitting finale to the event.”

With trophies awarded for Judges’ Choice and the People’s Favourite, all exhibitors at the event could cast their vote on the People’s Favourite.

“Trophies were awarded to the Judges’ Choice, Christian Duncan’s Mini Clubman John Cooper Works, and to the People’s Favourite, Les Winkworth’s 1974 Mini pickup,” said Mr Long.

Scenes from the Mini Meet 2017 held on the Tuesday Market Place in King's Lynn - Pete Welbourn with his Mini Neon 1991.