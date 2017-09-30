Minors rally is a major success Sunny Hunny

West Norfolk Morris Minors Club Rally turned heads in Sunny Hunny on Sunday, after parking up for their annual fundraising event.

The club’s big day, which has been running for more than ten years, raised £310 for East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA).

West Norfolk Morris Minors Club Rally. Pictured at Hunstanton Green.

Sally Horn of West Norfolk Morris Minors Club Rally said: “It was a brilliant day. The event ran from 10am until 4pm and we had people coming over to look at the cars throughout the day.

“A lot of people showed an interest in the cars and commented on how well they looked, having been restored or well looked after.

“This was only one of our fundraising events this year, and we managed to raise £310 for East Anglian Air Ambulance.

“The weather was on our side throughout the day, which made a world of difference. We are very pleased with how the day went.

West Norfolk Morris Minors Club Rally. Pictured Paul Collison with his 1969 Morris Minor converted from a Police Car at Hunstanton Green.

“I would like to thank all of those who donated on the day, and we will soon be counting up this year’s fundraising money to find our total.”