Missing King’s Lynn man believed to have been found dead in Yorkshire

A man who was reported missing from Lynn almost two weeks ago is believed to have been found dead in Yorkshire.

An appeal for information about the whereabouts of 36-year-old Chris Nicholls was issued earlier this week. He had last been seen at a church at around noon on July 2.

However, a short time ago, police said they believe a body found in woodland at Sutton-on-Hull, East Yorkshire, on Sunday is that of Mr Nicholls.

Although the body has yet to be formally identified, police say Mr Nicholls’ next of kin have been informed.

The death is not believed to be suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner in due course.