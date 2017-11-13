Missing man believed to be in West Norfolk

A missing man may be in West Norfolk, police have said.
Leigh Headland, 51, from Hertfordshire, is described as a white male, 6ft tall, of a slim build with dark hair.
He was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, a grey hoodie and either dark blue jeans or black combat trousers.
A police spokesman said they “strongly believe” he is or has been in Norfolk, particularly Lynn town centre and Hunstanton Westgate.
If you have any information, contact police on 101.
