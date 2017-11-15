Missing Yorkshire teenagers spotted in King’s Lynn

Two missing teenagers from Yorkshire have been spotted in Lynn town centre.

Police in North Yorkshire are appealing for help in tracing Annabelle Addison and Michael Moore, who were last seen on Saturday, November 4 at 9pm.

Michael Moore.

The teens, both 15, were reported missing at lunchtime on Sunday, November 5.

Police believe they left Scarborough on a train and headed towards Norfolk.

A sighting of the pair on Monday placed them in Lynn town centre and North Yorkshire Police are now working with Norfolk Constabulary to locate them.

A police spokesman said: “Due to their age and the fact that they have no access to money, they are both deemed to be vulnerable.”

Michael is described as white, 6ft tall, of a slim build, with a fresh complexion and short light-brown wavy hair.

He was last seen wearing a black Parka jacket with a fur lining, black jogging bottoms and fawn trainers.

Annabelle is described as white, of a slim build, fair-skinned, with very dark, long, straight hair that is usually scrunched up.

When she was last seen, Annabelle was wearing a blue jumper and a black jumper, pink Minnie Mouse pyjama bottoms with grey jogging bottoms over the top, a black Superdry jacket and black and white Adidas trainers.

Officers would like to speak to anyone with information, or anyone who believes they may have seen Annabelle and Michael.

If you can help, call 101, press #, ask for North Yorkshire Police, select option 1 and speak to the Force Control Room.

Quote Annabelle Addison or Michael Moore and reference 12170198879.