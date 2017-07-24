‘Mistrust’ warning as residents urged to show opposition to Heacham housing scheme

Community leaders in Heacham have urged residents to show their opposition to a contentious housing scheme by attending the meeting where it is due to be debated.

Planning officials have recommended that an application for more than 60 extra homes at a site off Cheney Hill is approved by West Norfolk councillors next week, subject to the completion of legal agreements.

But parish council leaders say, if that happens, it will mean more than twice the number of homes originally allocated to the village in borough development plans had been approved there.

Its chairman, Michael Williamson, said: “It will lead to a mistrust of future site allocations and the planning process.

“To date, more than 250 comments from concerned residents opposing this application have been lodged with the Borough Planning authorities.

“Heacham Parish Council urges as many residents as possible to attend the Borough Planning Committee meeting to demonstrate the strength of feeling against this development.”

The current outline application follows an earlier approval of plans for a further 69 homes on the site.

In their report to the borough council’s planning committee, which meets next Monday, officers said the land could accommodate a total of 133 extra homes.

It continued: “The lack of planning harm, taken with the sustainability of the settlement of Heacham are given significant weight by officers, and are considered to overcome issues raised about too many dwellings across this allocated site, and in Heacham as a whole.”

But the parish council fears the plans would not help local people to find homes in the village. It also claims road access to the site is unacceptable.