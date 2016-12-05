Mo4Mia raises money at Ashill

In February of this year, Becky Hindry, mum to Ashill Voluntary Controlled Primary School pupil, Mia Hindry, died from cancer at a young age.

Although Mia coped extraordinarily well with this at the time, it was decided that, with SATs and then transition to high school, any fundraising should be postponed to a later date.

However, when Movember came along, it was felt that this was the perfect opportunity for the school community, to fundraise.

Therefore, Steve Creasey, headteacher, and Tim Boote, Year 1 teacher, grew beards throughout the month, shaving these into moustaches on Thursday.

Money was raised via Mr Creasey’s justgiving page and donations given in to the school office.

Mia’s family decided they would like the local charity, Nelson’s Journey, who support bereaved children, to benefit from the money raised.

Steve Creasey, Sarah Hyde of Nelson's Journey, Becky Hindry and Tim Boote at Ashill Primary School. ANL-160212-175159001

The school hoped to raise in the region of £250 but was overwhelmed with the response and ended up with £634.20 in donations .

This was kindly matched by local company,Waites and Stones, who have children at the school, and then with a few late donatons the school were able to take their overall total to £1,309.

Mia, her family, and representatives from Nelson’s Journey attended a special assembly on Thursday when a cheque was handed over for this amount.

Following the fundraiser, which involved all 108 pupils at the school, headteacher Mr Creasey said: “We have been astounded by the support and generosity shown by everyone over the past month.

“We aimed to raise £250, so to achieve £1300 was incredible.

“Nelson’s Journey, chosen by Mia, was the perfect choice.

“They do so much to support children with bereavement and we know that the money raised will have a positive impact upon they work closely with. It was worth all the itching!”

Nelson’s Journey was registered as a charity in November 1997 using the name of Norfolk’s own Admiral Nelson, and ‘Journey’ in its title.