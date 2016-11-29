Mobile phone footage sought after man threatened on train between King’s Lynn and Downham Market

Detectives are appealing for information after a man was threatened by another passenger whilst travelling on a train from Lynn.

On the 18.36 service on Tuesday, November 15 from Lynn to London King’s Cross, an altercation erupted between two men.

During this altercation, which happened just before 7pm between Lynn and Downham, a man was struck on the face by the other man.

Officers believe that during the disagreement, a member of the public was recording on their mobile phone.

Detectives are now appealing directly to that person to get in touch with police.

A 23-year-old man from Downham has been arrested in connection with the incident, on suspicion of “making threats to kill” and has been bailed to return on Wednesday, December 28.

You can get in touch with British Transport Police (BTP) by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 528 of 15/11/2016.

Alternatively, you can pass information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or fill in a form online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.