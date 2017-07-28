Molehills are not welcome in Sutton Bridge field

Molehills in Memorial Field have been “stamped down” but further action will be taken if they become worse, parish councillors heard.

Parish council chairman John Grimwood said the council will keep an eye on the problem.

“If they come back, I will give them the same treatment as they had last year,” he said.

