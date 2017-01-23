Money stolen from delivery van in King’s Lynn

A significant amount of money was stolen from a delivery van in Lynn earlier in the month.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a black satchel bag containing the money was stolen from the van on Wisbech Road on Sunday, January 15 at some point between 4pm and 4.40pm.

After delivering to a local fish and chip shop, the driver noticed his driver’s door unlocked, and on further investigation, found the bag had been stolen from within.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or may have seen or heard anything suspicious in the area during the times stated.

Anyone with information should contact PC Gary Morris at Lynn Police Station on 101 or report to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org