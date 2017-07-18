‘Monstrous’ housing plans for The Woottons slammed

Plans that could see more than 1,000 new homes developed around the Woottons have been condemned as “monstrous and unnecessary” by community leaders.

Developers have lodged an outline planning application for up to 450 homes on a site near the South Wootton Junior School.

A further 130 properties are proposed for land on the western side of Nursery Lane, also in South Wootton.

And around 600 more homes are envisaged for the Knights Hill area, as part of West Norfolk Council’s blueprint for future housing development in the borough.

But parish councillors in neighbouring North Woottton have voiced their concerns about the scale of the development proposed for the area.

In a letter to borough council planners, the parish authority, which has formally objected to the larger South Wootton scheme, said the proposals would encourage “urban sprawl” if approved.

It continued: “The end result will be South Wootton becoming just another part of King’s Lynn, which will have a knock-on effect on our village.

“No infrastructure is proposed. Where are the extra schools, shops, doctors’ surgeries, pharmacies, play areas?

“None are shown on any of the plans, including those for Knights Hill. All that is shown is a monstrous and unnecessary development of 650 houses at Knights Hill, 450 west of Hall Lane and 130 west of Nursery Lane.”

North Wootton ward borough councillor Lord Howard added: “The total amount of proposed housing is not in any way sustainable.

“There are already traffic problems at certain times and with the number of houses being built this will become a permanent feature.

“The number of houses clearly flouts the requirement that developments should be sustainable.”

But Larkhall Homes, the developer behind the Hall Lane proposal, says its scheme includes the provision of a new roundabout off Edward Benefer Way, which it claims has been tested for both current and future needs.

It also claims the plans will create “significant” new green spaces and wildlife areas, as well as enhancing current features.

Meanwhile, consultants for Bowthorpe Land Ltd, the applicants behind the Nursery Lane proposal, say their plans “would not materially change the fundamental characteristics of the wider landscape or character of South Wootton.”

They say there would only be a significant effect in “extreme close proximity” to the site and there are no transport grounds for objection to the scheme.

But the fears over the full scale of development have also been echoed by the Castle Rising parish council, which has called for an independent impact assessment of the full extent of proposed development in the area to be carried out before any decisions are made.

It argues the overall number of homes proposed in the area is “clearly unsustainable”, adding: “There are already traffic problems in the area and building what almost amounts to a small town will make it worse.”