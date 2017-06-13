Months of work on A47 set to bring misery, councillors fear

Plans for nine months of roadworks on the main route through West Norfolk were badly timed and not properly considered, local representatives have claimed.

A nine-month programme of repairs on the A47 between Lynn and Peterborough is due to start next month.

But councillors here fear the effects of disruption to journeys along the route, including weekend closures at the Saddlebow roundabout, could be felt far beyond the road itself.

Lynn borough councillor Lesley Bambridge said yesterday: “I think it’s a very poor timing of year to choose to do it, unless it is absolutely essential.

“We are a holiday destination and we’re trying to encourage people to come into Lynn for all the events that are being held during the summer.

“They haven’t thought about that, have they? Nobody seems to be taking that into account.”

Highways England has announced its intention to impose a temporary order allowing a host of works to take place along the route.

The order would come into effect later this month and last for 18 months, with the work programme starting in early July and lasting for around nine months.

No precise dates have so far been issued for when specific sections of the road will be repaired.

The agency says that, although most of the works would take place overnight, weekend closures would be needed during bridge works at the Saddlebow interchange.

The notice said the order would “enable bridge works, resurfacing, technology, routine maintenance and associated works to be carried out in safety.”

As well as the Saddlebow roundabout, works around the Pullover and Hardwick roundabouts, plus the stretch between Lynn and Wisbech, are also listed

But Mrs Bambridge said they should have consulted more widely before giving notice of their plans, particularly given the disruption caused during roadworks carried out in the summer of 2014.

She said: “When there were problems with the bridge outside King’s Lynn businesses were affected because people weren’t coming into King’s Lynn and people weren’t going around the coast because it was so bad.”

Hunstanton councillor Richard Bird said traders there would also be concerned about the potential impact on them, because the A47 around Lynn is a vital link for tourists travelling to the area.

He added: “There are events planned right the way through the summer designed to bring people into Hunstanton and that area.

“Clearly, if the traffic is going to be blocked off, it’s going to have an effect.”