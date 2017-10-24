More new homes proposed for Swaffham

A new housing scheme has been proposed for an area of Swaffham that already has two large developments in the pipeline.

An outline application for 20 homes on a site off Norwich Road has been lodged to Breckland District Council.

Documents submitted as part of the application said: “No planning applications are recorded for the site being considered.

“It is, however, of significance that at the time of writing there are two major applications in the vicinity of the site both of which are subject to approval upon resolution of S106 agreements.”

Up to 350 homes have been proposed across those developments, while plans for another large scheme off Brandon Road have also been recently outlined by Abel Homes.

The district has been deemed not to have adequate supplies of housing land, meaning developers are more likely to secure planning consent for developments that would not otherwise be given the go-ahead.

The document continues: “Whilst the site lies outside the settlement boundary, and would normally be contrary to Development Plan policies on the location of housing development, development plan policies on housing are out of date.

“The application should therefore be determined in accordance with the presumption in favour of sustainable development unless the consequences of doing so would result in significant and demonstrable harm.”