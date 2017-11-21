‘More tough decisions without Budget help’, warns county leader

Norfolk County Council leader Cliff Jordan has warned the authority will have to go on making tough decisions without help from the chancellor in tomorrow’s autumn Budget.

The authority has already outlined proposals for how it needs to save £125 million over the next four years, on top of the £330 million of cuts made since 2010.

A near five per cent rise in council tax is proposed for next year, with the largest proportion of the extra revenue set to be ringfenced for adult social care.

Mr Jordan said yesterday: “I have told the Government very clearly about the pressures we are facing, particularly with the rising costs and demand for social care.

“I would welcome any support that’s offered. If the Budget doesn’t ease our situation, we will have to continue to take difficult decisions to live within our means.”

Philip Hammond’s speech in the Commons tomorrow is set to influence discussions at the county council’s policy and resources meeting next Monday.

A report to that meeting said: “The Autumn Budget will have a significant impact on the overall financial climate for the public sector, including providing an insight into the Government’s overall approach to deficit reduction and austerity over the next few years, which inevitably will have implications for councils.”