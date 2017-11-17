Most successful motorbike run in recent years

The organisers of the 23rd King’s Lynn Mayor’s Appeal Motorbike Run are celebrating after one of their most successful runs in recent years.

This year’s run started at The Sandboy, in Gayton Road, on Saturday and followed a 30-mile route through West Norfolk, going via Hillington, South Wootton, Gaywood, and Middleton.

Organiser Richard Pike said this year’s event was one of the most successful in recent years and a lot of food was raised for local foodbanks.

He said: “The run went very well. All bikes went out on a 30-mile route through West Norfolk and through King’s Lynn.

“We had 77 bikers join us and we raised a car load full of food. It was around eight to 10 trays of food, as well as many bags full of food.

“It was our best run in a number of years. A lot of the food donated was Christmas food. We had Christmas puddings, mince pies and other Christmas foods.

“The food will go to foodbanks and will help people who are less fortunate or more in need. We hope this food will help make their Christmas better.”

Borough Mayor Carol Bower led the convoy through West Norfolk and was there to welcome riders back to The Sandboy after completing the 30-mile route.

“We really enjoyed the day. It was a brilliant team effort and we managed to raise a lot of food for those less fortunate,” said Mr Pike.

“Mayor Carol Bower was brilliant. I’d like to thank her for riding with us all the way round and back to The Sandboy.

“I would also like to thank The Sandboy for allowing us to use their function room, and the police cadets who prepared free tea and coffee for everyone after the run.

“A big thank you also goes to those who turned up to ride with us and to support us, as well as a huge thank you to the marshals who did an amazing job of helping everyone. We hope next year’s run will be just as successful.”