Moth in a China Shop hosts bike ride and beer festival

A Fincham charity is hosting a bike ride and beer festival to raise funds for those interested in sports and nutrition.

Moth in a China Shop, which was set up in 2015 in memory of Arthur Mason, a 21-year-old who lost his life in a fatal accident on the family farm a year prior, offers support and education to people directly involved in sports and health.

With more than 70 cyclists expected to attend tomorrow’s charity bike ride, organiser, Eve Matthews, hopes this year’s fundraiser will exceed last year’s total of £12,000.

She said: “Last year we raised £12,000 for Moth in a China Shop and this year we hope to see more than that figure.

“The money raised goes towards our work in providing support in areas where sport and nutritional awareness is not well established, or rehabilitation programmes and equipment is required.

“Most recently, through our work we have been able to purchase a mini-bus for Eden Boys School in Birmingham, to assist with their travel to and from their sports facilities, as we learned the boys were having to face a walk of 45 minutes there and back.

“Through providing this to them, they are now able to spend more time playing and enjoying sports.”

Covering a distance of 170 miles, tomorrow’s cyclists will be travelling across the breadth of the country over three days.

There will be a support vehicle following the cyclists carrying spare cycle parts, first aid, camping gear, refreshments and offering never ending encouragement.

Eve Matthews added: “We also have a scholarship master’s programme with the University of East Anglia, in which one student is chosen through an application process to further their studies in sport, gaining coaching qualifications.

“They will go out into the communities to coach less advantaged areas on behalf of MIACS.

“Through the programme we aim to assist students in their personal development and furthering their chance of future employment by increasing their qualifications, whilst also providing sporting opportunities to those less advantaged and bettering their lives.”

The charity is also hosting a beer festival on July 1, which will be offering over 20 different Norfolk-brewed ales.

and ciders.