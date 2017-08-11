Mother and son try to raise £50k to replace Hunstanton Sk8 Area Skatepark

Some teens spend the school holidays catching up on sleep, but one 15-year-old is attempting to raise £50k for a new skatepark.

Mother-son duo, Tracy and T-Jay Halls, from Hunstanton, are fundraising to rebuild Hunstanton Sk8 Area Skatepark after its wooden ramps were damaged by a tidal surge in 2013.

Following the surge, skaters could no longer use the ramps without fear of “putting their foot through them”.

Mrs Halls, 33, said: “We are trying to raise £50,000 to replace rotten, wooden ramps at Hunstanton skatepark with a more durable one.

“The wooden ramps were damaged by a tidal surge, and from that point on it was like Hunstanton didn’t even have a stakepark.

“Children and teenagers who used the skatepark could easily put their foot through them, and parts of the wooden ramps were just falling away.

“The ramps were then removed, and it was, as I say, as if Hunstanton didn’t have a skatepark.”

Now hoping to replace the skatepark’s ramps with a material called Skatelite, which claims to be waterproof, the mother-son duo have launched an online campaign that aims to generate interest in the project.

“We attended a council meeting where they were discussing the skatepark and they said, at the moment, they have £28,000 that can be used to replace the structure with what was there before,” said Mrs Halls.

“The problem is when another tidal surge comes we will just be in the same situation again. We want have a stronger material in place so that we don’t have to go through this all again when the next surge happens.

“That is why we are trying to raise £50,000. This would pay for a stronger material and would make the site strong and last longer.”

With plans to host various fundraising events in time to come, Mrs Halls is also calling on local businesses to get on board and support her and her sons fundraising venture.

She added: “Children are always being told to get outside. But, without the stakepark they no longer have anywhere to go.

“They try to skate in other places around the town, but there really isn’t anywhere for them to go. They are told that they cannot skate around the town in the places that they have tried and are seen to be a nuisance.

“That is why we need this skatepark because it will give them a place to skate and to be with their friends.”

To support and donate to Tracy and T-Jay’s fundraising venture visit, www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/hunstantonskatepark.