Motorcyclist seriously hurt in Walsoken crash

An investigation has begun after a motorcyclist was seriously injured in a collision with a car in Walsoken yesterday.

The incident happened on Wheatley Bank, close to the junction with the B198, at around 11.15am on Tuesday.

Police say a blue Sinnis motorbike, which was following a blue Land Rover Discovery towards King’s Lynn, was in collision with a white Ford Mondeo travelling in the opposite direction.

The rider, a man in his 30s, was taken to Addenbrookes Hospital in Cambridge with life-threatening injuries and is continuing to receive treatment this morning.

The road was closed until shortly before 4pm, following the crash.

Police say they want to hear from anyone who saw the crash, or either of the vehicles involved prior to it.

Witnesses are asked to contact PC Mark Whitmore, of the Swaffham roads policing unit, via the non-emergency 101 number.