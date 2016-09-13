Motorists warned after objects thrown at van on busy West Norfolk roads

Drivers are being warned to be vigilant following several cases in which items were thrown at vehicles on some of West Norfolk’s busiest roads.

Police believe that in the latest incident, which happened at around 8am yesterday, an object which struck a Ford Transit between the Pullover and Hardwick roundabouts, was thrown from a flyover.

The item hit the van’s windscreen, causing extensive damage.

Investigating officer PC Amy Laws said: “The victim was travelling at approximately 60-70mph and if he had not acted so swiftly, or the roads were busier, the outcome could have been a lot worse.”

The incident follows three earlier cases, in which rocks the size of golf balls were thrown at vehicles on the A17, close to the Hay Green Road junction at Terrington St Clement.

The most recent incident was recorded last Tuesday, September 6. Two other cases were reported on July 5 and July 19.

PC Laws said: “We treat reports of this nature very seriously because of the potential repercussions.

“I would like to warn motorists about this worrying trend and ask them to contact us immediately on 999 if they see someone acting suspiciously near to a flyover or the side of the road.”

Anyone with information about any of the incidents is asked to contact PC Laws via the non-emergency 101 number.