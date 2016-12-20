Move considered for Hunstanton library, but council says no plans yet

A West Norfolk town library will remain in its current home for the time being, while a review of publicly owned sites is completed, officials said yesterday.

Questions have been raised over the future of the former Hunstanton Infant School site in James Street, following its merger with the former Redgate Junior School.

The two schools formed the Hunstanton Primary School, which is based at the former junior school site in Collingwood Road.

And there has been speculation that the library may move from its current Westgate site, close to the bus station, to the James Street premises.

But, although Norfolk County Council has confirmed discussions have taken place on the issue, no change is likely in the near future.

A spokesman said yesterday: “There are no formal proposals at present to move Hunstanton library.

“It was an idea that was discussed about 12 months ago but was put on hold pending the One Public Estate Review, led by West Norfolk Council, which looks at the use of all public sector owned properties.

“If a change in building for accessing a public service is ever made this has to go through the formal decision making process and relevant committees at Norfolk County Council.”