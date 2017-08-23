MP joins crowds at Creake hospital fundraiser

North Norfolk MP Norman Lamb was among the visitors to a dog show and fun day held at Creake Abbey on Sunday in aid of the Wells Community Hospital.

Mr Lamb, pictured meeting two English Pointers owned by the Potts family Daniel and Sophie and daughter, Georgina, said: “I’m here because Wells Hospital is close to my heart.

“I was part of the campaign to preserve it when it was threatened with closure by the NHS. Preserving these local facilities, I think, is incredibly important.”

Since then, though, the hospital, which caters for villages including Burnham Market and the Creakes, has since gone from strength to strength. One example was a successful fund-raising campaign to fund a renal dialysis unit.

There are now ambitious plans to add a 48-bed intermediate unit on land leased from Holkham Estate, a plan it is hoped will come to fruition in the early 2020s.

Show organisers were hoping to improve on the £3,000 total raised at last year’s event.

More than 140 dogs were entered in 10 show categories, while over 20 trade stalls were also set up around the site.

The Nelson Shanty Men and Red Ocktober bands provided music and there were a wide range of children’s entertainment including face painting, glitter tattoos, interactive circus acts, cake decorating and a dog petting area.

Mr Lamb said he was immensely impressed by the work put into make the show a success.