MP launches work on £1m Marshland Hall

A turf-cutting ceremony has taken place today, ahead of building work on a new £1 million sports and community complex in Marshland St James.

South West Norfolk MP Elizabeth Truss cut the first sod at the Marshland Hall site in Smeeth Road this morning.

Local MP Elizabeth Truss cuts the first turf for a new �1m community centre being built in Marshland St James.

Building work on the new hall, which will provide vital new sports and community facilities for the village, is expected to begin on Monday.

The new hall is due to open early next year.

Pictured with Ms Truss are, from left, project vice-chairman Andy Stephens, chairman Lee Chapman, parish council chairman Sue Askew and West Norfolk Council leader Brian Long.