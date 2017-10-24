Mundford Primary Academy maintains good rating

Mundford Church of England Primary Academy has been given its second consecutive ‘good’ rating by Ofsted inspectors.

The latest inspection, which was the school’s first short inspection carried out since March 2014, said the leadership team has maintained the school’s good quality of education.

Since its last inspection, the school has formed the Churchside Federation with another local primary school and became an academy as part of the Diocese of Norwich Education Academies Trust, which includes some 30 primary schools.

In a letter to executive headteacher Christina Galletly, Ofsted inspector Nick Butt said: “Mundford has an effective team of leaders. You work very closely with the partner school, sharing resources and best practice. The heads of school from both sites work together with you and share responsibilities.

“The impact of the federation is, therefore, very positive and means that Mundford is an outward-looking school, not only working closely with the partner school, but also with other schools in the trust.

“This brings the school’s strapline, ‘Encouraging excellence in everyone’, alive. Leaders are quick to tackle weaknesses, for example in teaching. You have acted swiftly to ensure that the high standards of teaching you expect are maintained.”