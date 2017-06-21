Music star makes surprise visit to fundraising Sandringham dog show

There was a touch of glamour at Sandringham on Saturday as a surprise star guest dropped into a fundraising dog show.

Eighties pop star David Van Day was an unexpected visitor with his wife, Sue Moxley, and even won a couple of rosettes along the way.

Sandringham Church Dog Show. Pictured Gitana Stankate with Grantas.

Organiser Jackie Christensen said: “They were holidaying in Norfolk for a few days and saw our signs for the dog show and actually won two rosettes with their lovely Yorkies.

“David was so kind and actually judged one of the classes. They were such lovely, delightful people, so happy and friendly. It was a pleasure to have them with us.”

The event raised a total of £848.47 for the Sandringham and West Newton churches.

Mrs Christensen said: “We had a wonderful, happy and safe day without any issues at all, the dogs all behaved impeccably.

Sandringham Church Dog Show. Pictured organisers and participants of the show.

“The sun and heat did hamper us as lots of owners came on their own without their dogs as it was too hot but told us they were very impressed with the venue, the event and the organisation, so that made it all worthwhile.”

She also thanked sponsors Valentine Christensen and The Wrought Iron & Bed Co for covering the costs of staging the show.