Mystery animal spotted on council CCTV in Swaffham

There was an unusual visitor to Swaffham early yesterday morning – which was caught on council CCTV.

Rob Walker, executive director of place for Breckland District Council, took to Twitter to ask town officials to help identify the mystery animal, shown right, which appeared in Market Place at about 1.55am.

He said: “An interesting night time visitor in Swaffham picked up on CCTV. Can @SwaffhamClerk or @CllrIanSherwood help us identify our guest!”