National accolade for Watlington Medical Centre

Watlington Medical Centre has been named Nursing Team of the Year at the National General Practice Awards 2016.

The glittering night, hosted by TV’s Phil Hammond, from Trust Me I’m A Doctor, was held at London’s Lancaster Hotel.

Dr Ankil Kant and Dr Philip Koopowitz ran an innovative scheme across West Norfolk providing care for some 400 patients who are in care homes. It covers eight GP surgeries and 14 care homes with four matrons. It covers 350 sq miles around West Norfolk using state-of-the-art technology to ensure that they have full access to the patient notes at the bedside, and liaise directly with Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital and other community providers to get the best care for patients.

The scheme has proved successful in reducing the number of patients admitted in an emergency, allowed more timely access to patients when needed and saving the local NHS significant amounts of money. indeed the project came in under budget!

“More importantly,” said Dr Kant, “our patients seem to love it”

Pictured at the awards are, from left, Julie Long, Michelle Maslin, Dr Kant, Dr Koopowitz, Phil Hammond.